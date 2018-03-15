Telangana Man Identified As Third Terrorist Killed In Anantnag Encounter

"It is learnt that MD Toufeeq, a native of Manguru died in an encounter with security forces on the intervening night of March 11-12 in Hakura area of Anantnag district along with two other Kashmiri militants," the release from Telangana police said.
The three terrorists were killed by security forces following an encounter that started late on March 11 and carried on till pre-dawn of the next day. Schools and colleges in the area were closed as a precautionary measure. Two of the terrorists were identified as Eesa Fazli of Soura in Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokernag in south Kashmir, while the police at the time had said the identity of the third terrorist was being ascertained.
Toufeeq, according to the police statement, was radicalized into the ISIS ideology through social media and went to Kashmir to participate in the group's terrorist activities. The police said that Toufeeq was not wanted in any criminal cases in Telangana although all details were being verified.
Comments
AF 47 rifles, pistols and hand grenades were recovered after the encounter and no collateral damage was reported.