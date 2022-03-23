Telangana Man Builds Wooden Treadmill That Works Without Power, Internet Divided

The man shows the working of the wooden treadmill in the video posted online.

There is good news for fitness enthusiasts who are looking to install a treadmill at home. A man in Telangana has built a wooden treadmill, which is winning praises on the internet.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao retweeted the video of the man's innovative attempt, tagging the state's prototyping centre, T-Works.

“Wow! @TWorksHyd please connect & help him scale up,” KTR said in his tweet.

The 45-second edited video shows the man using his carpentry skills to assemble the treadmill. He is seen assembling the intricately-cut wooden parts and fixing them tightly. Towards the end of the video, the man demonstrates the working of the treadmill without using any electricity.

Holding the wooden handle, he moves his legs on the wooden parts assembled like a conveyor belt which begin rolling fast due to the force.

The video was originally posted on March 17, but is now gaining traction. Many Twitter users appeared impressed by his skills.

“Great innovation..really recommended to give support to encourage talents,” said a user. “Just simply amazing just a will there is way,” added another.

However, some users pointed out that this is fine as replica, but not as a functional treadmill.

“Running is not possible on such treadmills. And the whole purpose of exercising on treadmill gets defeated,” a user tweeted.

Some users even said that treadmills working without power are already installed in some gyms in parts of Hyderabad.

Since being posted, the video has been viewed more than 136,000 times. The identity of the man has not been revealed.