Telangana Lawmaker To Join Congress After Quitting KCR's Party

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

A day after Lok Sabha member Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quit the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) citing 'disappointment' at various levels, All India Congress Committee in-charge of Telangana, RC Khuntia said on Wednesday that he would join the Congress.

Mr Reddy met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today and expressed his desire to join the party, Mr Khuntia told news agency PTI. He would formally join the party on November 23 at a rally at Medchal, in the presence of former Sonia Gandhi.

TRS Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, B Vinod Kumar said it was unfortunate that he took that decision of quitting the party. He added that this move would not have an impact on TRS prospects in Telangana assembly elections.

In a letter to TRS president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr Reddy said he was disappointed with the ruling party at various levels.

He was forced into a position of contemplating leaving the party despite the fact that today TRS enjoys significant goodwill in the "social circles that we are in," Mr Reddy had said in his letter.

He said he would resign from the Lok Sabha.