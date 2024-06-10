MK Stalin Names MP Kanimozhi As DMK's Parliamentary Party Leader

DMK MP Kanimozhi, who won from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency, has been appointed as the party's Parliamentary Party leader. The announcement was made by party Chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Ms Kanimozhi, 56, replaced veteran DMK MP TR Baalu, who will now head the party in the Lok Sabha. Tiruchi N Siva has been appointed as the leader of the DMK in the Rajya Sabha.

While former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran would be the deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, M Shanmugam would be the second in command in the Upper House.

Former Telecom Minister A Raja, elected from the Nilgiris constituency, is the new Whip in the Lower House, while A Wilson would assume that role in the Rajya Sabha.

Former Union Minister S Jagathrakshagan would be the treasurer of the parliamentary party.

The ruling DMK and its allies, including the Congress, won all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran are from the Karunanidhi family, this has given ammo to critics to target the party for being dynastic.

The Dravidian party, however, argues that its members have been democratically elected by voters and hence the criticism is unfounded.

The BJP secured just 240 seats in parliament, well down from the 303 it won five years ago and 32 short of a majority on its own. The opposition INDIA bloc with 234 seats surprised the BJP at the hustings.

Addressing the DMK parliamentary party on Sunday, MK Stalin urged the lawmakers to make effective use of the new united strength to fight the BJP.

"This time with 234 MPs, the INDIA bloc is nearly equal. Use this opportunity for constructive discussions," said Mr Stalin.