"Nothing Going To Divide Us Anymore": Kanimozhi In Latvia On India's Unity

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Friday (local time), who is leading an all-party delegation to Latvia, emphasised India's unity following the Pahalgam terror attack and said that "nothing is going to divide us anymore."

Interacting with the Indian community in Latvia, Kanimozhi said, "When our Indian tourists were attacked and we lost 26 innocent lives in front of their families, loved ones, children and with a message - Go tell your Prime Minister, go tell your country people that we asked you what your faith is. They hope to divide us as a country. They hope to divide us on our beliefs. But when the people of Kashmir came out to the streets to protest against Pakistan as Indians and stood together, the message was very clear that nothing is going to divide us anymore."

#WATCH | Riga, Latvia | Interacting with the Indian diaspora, DMK MP Kanimozhi says, "When our Indian tourists were attacked and we lost 26 innocent lives in front of their families, loved ones, children and with a message - Go tell your Prime Minister, go tell your country… pic.twitter.com/bW1hcykYph — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2025

Meanwhile, Former Indian Ambassador to the European Union Manjeev Singh Puri, speaking about the delegation's earlier meeting with the Latvian parliamentarians, said, "We met the parliamentarians who were very strong and good and were very clear that terrorism has no place in their thinking and has no place... Latvia is likely to be elected to the Security Council and will be there next year. They had a number of people who were in this area of focusing on global issues, and we had a very strong discussion on how it was important for the world to be focused on this."

"They also recognise something which I find very interesting, that India is a country with great equities, and all countries want to strengthen and build more relations with India, and that's something which is really very nice because it's a very clear sign that India is a country of interest to people," he added.

Earlier, Kanimozhi lauded the Indian community for their unity and support during a community event in Riga that featured the screening of a short film on Operation Sindoor.

Describing the film as a moving tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, Kanimozhi said the event reaffirmed the enduring bond between the community and their homeland.

"It was a very heartwarming experience to see the Indian community and especially the film they had screened about Operation Sindoor. It was a tribute to the Indian army and military and for the great sacrifices they've done to protect our country," said Kanimozhi. "To see so many Indians come together and to say that we stand with India... it was a very moving experience."

The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

