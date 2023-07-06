Key Input From Locals Helps Cops Rescue Kidnapped Girl Within 24 Hours

The cops are still probing the motive behind the kidnapping

A four-year-old child was rescued from her kidnappers and reunited with her parents within 24 hours in Telangana as the cops and the locals worked through the night to trace her.

The girl was taken over 100 km away to Kazipet by her kidnapper, who has now been arrested.

Based on inputs from the locals after the child was reported missing, the cops suspected that Suresh, who worked in the nearby Jagadamba Theatre, may have kidnapped her.

"It was a challenge as there were not too many CCTV cameras in the area. The accused was not carrying a mobile phone by which we could have got his location. But, almost our entire police force started tracing the child. Her photos were flashed everywhere. The local youth worked with us through the night and that really helped us," said Rachakonda Commissioner DS Chouhan.

The locals spread out in search of the child, and tracked down trains to find out if Suresh had taken that route. The search led to the finding that he had taken the child to Kazipet, about 110 km away.

Soon, he was located at the Secunderabad station on his return and was arrested. The child was rescued too.

"The girl has returned safely and the smile on her parents' faces has made all our joint efforts worth it," Mr Chouhan said.

The cops are still probing the motive behind the kidnapping. The accused is now in police custody.