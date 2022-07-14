Over 19,000 People Moved To Relief Camps In Telangana Amid Heavy Rains

Telangana Heavy Rainfall: More than 10 people have died in various rain-related incidents.

More than 19,000 people have been shifted to relief camps across Telangana as rains continued to pound several parts of the state leading to inundation of low-lying areas.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with officials here on Thursday to review the situation arising out of incessant rains in the state and said things were under control and no major damage was reported.

An official release said 19,071 people have been shifted to 223 camps in the state.

While 6,318 families have been sent to camps in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, 4,049 and 1,226 people have been provided shelter in camps in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts respectively.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued 16 people in the state and the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted two persons.

Special focus is on Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts now as Godavari river was flowing vigorously there, the Chief Secretary said.

Several localities in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts in the state remain inundated after heavy rainfall.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the water level in Godavari river was 60.80 ft at 2 PM on Thursday, well above the third warning level of 53 ft.

As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed to prevent people from venturing out in Bhadrachalam and Burgampadu mandals, district Collector Anudeep said.

Vehicular traffic would not be allowed on the bridge across Godavari river at Bhadrachalam from 5 PM on Thursday.

State Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, who was supervising relief activities in the district, visited a relief camp at Bhadrachalam.

Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao held a meeting with officials in Rajanna Sircilla district and directed them to ensure that there is no loss of human life.

Minister for Scheduled Castes Development Koppula Eshwar visited the family of a local journalist, who was washed away while covering the rain situation in Jagtial district.

More than 10 people have died in various rain-related incidents like walls collapse and electrocution.