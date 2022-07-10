Telangana Schools, Colleges Shut For 3 Days From Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain

Telangana Heavy Rainfall: Waterlogging and inundation took place in low-lying areas.

Telangana shut all educational institutions for three days of holiday from tomorrow amid heavy rains in the state. The decision was taken by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after a high-level meeting with ministers and officials for reviewing the situation in the state.

Earlier today, the Chief Secretary also held a video conference with the collectors of districts and took stock of the situation.

Officials have been told to be on high alert and people living in low-lying areas may be shifted to special camps, if necessary.

Waterlogging and inundation took place in low-lying areas in many districts of the state.

Extremely heavy rain occurred in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalle and heavy to very heavy rain occured at Adilabad, Jagityal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts, the weather office said.

The highest rain recorded today was in Kaleswaram in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district at 35 cm followed by Kotapalle in Mancherial district (25 cm) and Navipet in Nizamabad district (24 cm).

The weather office warned that heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts till tomorrow morning.

Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is also likely to occur in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts from tomorrow, the weather office added.