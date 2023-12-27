Telangana Government Announces Massive Discount On Pending Traffic Challans

Reports say about 2 crore traffic challans are pending across the state.

The Telangana government on Tuesday launched a scheme for citizens to pay pending challans at only the fraction of the original value. Under the scheme, the state government is offering 60-90 per cent discount on the traffic challan amount. The one-time settlement scheme will remain open from December 26 to January 10. However, several users complained of not being able to get the declared discount and shared several posts son X tagging Hyderabad Police. A government order (GO) was soon issued to clarify all the doubts.

As per the government order, 90 per cent discount will be offered to owners of push carts. They will have to pay only 10 per cent of the challan amount, while the remaining 90 per cent will be waived off.

The same discount is offered to RTC drivers.

In case of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the government has waived off 80 per cent of the challan amount. The discount in case of cars and other light motor vehicles and trucks and other heavy motor vehicles is 60 per cent.

The move was part of election manifesto of the Congress, which has implemented it for the benefit of vehicle owners.

To pay the amount, the government order has asked vehicle owners to visit the Telangana traffic e-challan website, check pending challan against their vehicles and pay the discounted amount online.

Reports say about two crore traffic challans are pending across the state.

Earlier this year, the Centre had informed Parliament that more than 4.73 crore challans worth Rs 7,563.60 crore were issued for traffic violations across the country in 2022.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had further said that authorities issued more than 4.21 crore challans worth Rs 5,318.70 crore for traffic violations across the country in 2021.

According to the data provided by the minister, Karnataka (87,48,963) has the maximum number of registered vehicles (greater than or equal to 15 years), followed by Uttar Pradesh (74,91,584) and Delhi (57,85,609).