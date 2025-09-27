Telangana Gets New Police Chief After Major Reshuffle Of IAS, IPS Officers

In a major reshuffle of IPS officers, the Telangana government on Saturday issued orders appointing B Shivadhar Reddy as the new Director General of Police of Telangana, and VC Sajjanar as Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

B Shivadhar Reddy, an officer from the 1994 batch, who worked as the Director General of Police for the state's Intelligence Department, has been transferred and posted as the Director General of Police (Coordination) and is also placed in "full additional charge" of the post of Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) for Telangana, replacing the retiring DGP, Jitender. Mr Reddy was also the first Intelligence Chief of Telangana in 2014.

Mr Sajjanar, an officer from the 1996 batch, who has been appointed to replace CV Anand, is well-known for his tenure as the head of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and for his earlier role as the Commissioner of Cyberabad Police, when the four accused in the 2019 veterinary doctor's rape and murder case were killed in an encounter.

Meanwhile, CV Anand, the outgoing Hyderabad Police Commissioner, has been promoted to a senior position as Special Chief Secretary to the Government's Home Department.

Altogether, the state government has transferred 23 IPS and six IAS officers.

Vijay Kumar, a 1997 batch officer, was appointed as the new Additional Director General of Police for the Intelligence Department.



Shikha Goel, from the 1994 batch, was promoted as the Director General of Vigilance & Enforcement, where she will oversee key monitoring and enforcement activities.

Ravi Gupta, a 1990 batch officer, was appointed as the Executive Vice-Chairman & Director General of the Centre for Good Governance.



Y Nagi Reddy, Director General, Telangana Disaster Response & Fire Services, was transferred and posted as Managing Director, TGSRTC, replacing Mr Sajjanar.

Anil Kumar, a 1996 batch officer, was appointed as the Additional Director General of Police (Operations) for Greyhounds and Octopus, leading the state's elite units focused on anti-Naxal and counter-terrorism operations.