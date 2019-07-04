Telangana Cops Question Bigg Boss 3 Contestant Vanitha In Chennai

Bigg Boss 3 (Tamil) contestant and actor Vanitha Vijayakumar's former husband has filed a compliant.

Bigg Boss 3 (Tamil) contestant and actor Vanitha Vijayakumar was questioned by the Telangana police near Chennai on Wednesday over allegations that she has taken her daughter away from the father and her former husband. She was questioned at the set where the programme is being filmed.

During the two-hour long questioning, the statement of the actor's daughter was also recorded, a Tamil Nadu police official said.

"All their statements were recorded and the Telangana team has left," the official told news agency PTI.

A report from Hyderabad quoting local police said a notice was served to Vanitha Vijayakumar in connection with a case of "kidnapping" registered by the Cyberabad police on a complaint by her former husband Anandraj.

According to the complaint, as per a court order both him and Vanitha Vijayakumar were to keep their daughter by rotation.

According to the complaint by the husband, she "kidnapped" the child and had not been giving access to him, a Cybereabad Police official said.

