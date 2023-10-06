Telangana Congress Chief Has 'RSS Link, Will Join BJP After Polls', Alleges KTR

KTR said that Congress Telangana chief Revanth Reddy will joing BJP after assembly polls.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and minister in Telangana government KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy has links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and he will end up joining BJP after assembly elections.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress during a public rally in Shadnagar, Mr Rao said that former Chief Minister Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi asking why an RSS leader was made the Chief of the Congress Party in Telangana.

"Revanth Reddy is the President of Pradesh Congress Committee. Who is Revanth Reddy? Captain Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi and asked her why she appointed a RSS man as PCC president," KTR said.

"Today, BJP says that we (BRS) is B-team of Congress. Congress says that we (BRS) is B-team of BJP. Why should we be B-team? We are always A-team of Telangana people. If there is a B-team in the state, it is the Congress Party President, the RSS man who is joined with BJP. I tell you today, after elections, Congress may win 10-12 seats. Revanth Reddy will join BJP with those 10-12 people. It is definite that he will jump into BJP," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy alleged that both BJP and BRS are planning to ally for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

