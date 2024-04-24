Revanth Reddy's Loan Waiver Promise With Bizarre Attack On KCR

Revanth Reddy earlier attacked KCR, saying he would send him to jail.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy today reiterated his promise to waive farmer loans upto Rs 2 lakh, "come what may",. Then came a bizarre addition -- "even if KCR (his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao) were to die by hanging in his farm house, I will waive farmer loans by August 15," he thundered.

Revanth Reddy was addressing a meeting in his Kodangal assembly constituency, which falls in his native Mahbubnagar constituency.

His comments come on the eve of Mr Rao, the chief of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, starting his Lok Sabha campaign. The journey begins tomorrow by a special bus.

Even before that, Mr Rao has been touring drought-hit districts, meeting with farmers in distress to tell them that they were much better off when he was Chief Minister. There was no shortage of water and farmers harvested plenty, he told them.

Revanth Reddy's promise of waiving Rs 2 lakh loans of farmers before August 15 was made two days ago in Bhongir. BRS leader and nephew of KCR, T Harish Rao, had asked yesterday whether Mr Reddy would resign if he was unable to fulfil his loan waiver promise.

Today, it was Revanth Reddy's turn to retort and he asked if KCR would disband his party if he kept his word on waiving farmer loans by August 15.

"Your uncle knows better than you that Revanth does what he says and keeps his word," the Chief Minister said.

This is not the first time Revanth Reddy is talking about hanging Mr Rao. A few days ago, he said it would not be wrong to hang KCR and his son for the way in which they had allegedly looted real estate in Hyderabad.

On April 6, when Rahul Gandhi was in Tukkuguda, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy had attacked KCR, declaring that he would send him to jail. He would also build a 2BHK for Mr Rao in Cherlapally so he could cool his heels inside with his family, Mr Reddy said.

In 2015, just an year after KCR became Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, then with the TDP, went to jail in a cash-for-votes scam. He had to come out on bail to attend his daughter's engagement ceremony. Revanth Reddy had vowed revenge against KCR when he came out of jail.