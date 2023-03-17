Telangana Class 5 Student Suffers Burns During School Event, Case Filed

The incident took place on February 11 but came to the limelight on Thursday. (Representational)

A Class 5 student sustained burn injuries while performing an act on the stage on February 11, said the police official on Thursday.

According to police, Swaminarayana school management conducted an annual day event on February 11. Several acts were planned and while students were on stage, an act of fire went wrong.

In the incident, one student received burn injuries. The incident was reported in Keesara police station limits.

Police received the complaint on February 21 and a case was registered with school management.

Although the incident took place on February 11, the incident came to the limelight on Thursday.

