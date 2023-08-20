Telangana BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy Slams BRS Government As '30 % Share' Regime

G Kishan Reddy at BJP state office, in Hyderabad

Pitching for the BJP to be elected to power in Telangana in the upcoming Assembly polls, Union Minister and the party's state unit president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday, referring to alleged corrupt practices, said the ruling BRS government has become a "30 per cent share regime".

Speaking at a public meeting here, Mr Reddy, hitting out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's administration said there is a necessity to teach a lesson to the present government as the state is "grossly unjustified".

"If someone wants to do business in this state, they will have to shell out a share to the BRS party. If anyone wants to construct apartments, they will have to give a flat to BRS leaders. The BRS government has transformed itself as a 30 per cent (share) regime," Reddy alleged.

Whether it's a business or a government scheme such as farmers' investment support programme 'Rythu Bandhu', without a 30 per cent commission, work will not be done in the BRS government, he further charged.

"BRS is sucking the blood of the people," he claimed.

Maintaining that the Congress, BRS, and AIMIM had worked together earlier, the Union minister said a vote for any party would go in favour of the other two also.

"Give the BJP a chance. You have seen Congress's government. You have been seeing the BRS government for the past nine-and-a-half years. Bless the BJP once for a change and a better administration in Telangana," he appealed to the people.

Blaming the land sale programmes taken up by the BRS government, Reddy said Hyderabad has become like an "ATM for BRS leaders".

Meanwhile, Reddy alleged that the police baton-charged the BJP cadre and farmers of Nirmal town who were protesting against the state government's move to implement a Master Plan in the town on Saturday.

