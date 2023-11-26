'BRS Means 'Bhrashtachaari Rakshasvi Samiti': JP Nadda in Telangana

With Assembly polls set to be held in Telangana on November 30, BJP chief JP Nadda took a dig at the state's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti, suggesting that BRS stands for "Bhrashtachaari Rakshasvi Samiti".

Addressing a public rally in the Kukatpally constituency in Hyderabad, Mr Nadda asserted, "The people of Telangana have observed and analyzed the Congress and the BRS, and they are ready to send them away. BRS, to the people of Telangana, means Bhrashtachari Rakshasula Samiti, and Congress signifies Commission, Corruption, and Criminization."

Mr Nadda expressed optimism about the BJP's alliance with the Jana Sena, saying it would transform the fate and image of Telangana.

He praised the BJP government at the Center, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that has propelled the country to become the fifth-largest economy globally, with expectations to reach the second-largest in the next two years.

The BJP has fielded Mummareddy Prem Kumar from the Kukatpally constituency.

Mr Kumar is a leader of the Jana Sena, which is in alliance with the BJP in the state.

Telangana will undergo polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is hoping to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share .The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats, while the BJP drew a blank.