BJP Needs To Be 'Thrown In Bay of Bengal': Telangana Chief Minister

Union Budget: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao targeted the Centre on Budget. (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2022 and said that the BJP-led Centre needs to be "removed and thrown in the Bay of Bengal".

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "short-sighted", Mr Rao said, "BJP (at Centre) needs to be removed and thrown in the Bengal sea (Bay of Bengal). We will do whatever is needful for the country; will not sit silent. This is democracy. Our PM is very short-sighted."

Hinting at entering the national politics, he said, "There is need for qualitative (leadership) change in the country. I will be going to Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to hold talks over it."

"We will start working on what exactly this country needs. I am a strong believer that our country is strong and wherever there is a need, our country reacts. There is a requirement for change. Requirement for revolution in the country. Until and unless we fight, we will not get the change. The Singapore government has nothing but they have brains, our government has everything but they don't have brains," he added.

Calling for a need to rewrite the Indian Constitution, the Telangana Chief Minister said, "We have to rewrite our Constitution. Nayi Soch, Naya Samvidhan should be brought in. The Constitution needs to be strengthened."

Referring to the recent announcement of digital currency to be issued by the RBI, Mr Rao questioned if the cryptocurrency is official in India.

"India badly neglected Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The BJP government have deceived the people so badly," he added.