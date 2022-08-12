Tejashwi Yadav's Comments On Wife Rachel Godinho Go Viral: 5 Facts About Her

She is from Rewari in Haryana and moved to Delhi along with her family.

She completed her schooling in Delhi, and was Tejashwi Yadav's classmate in Delhi Public School, RK Puram.

The father of the 30-year-old retired as a school principal in Delhi. According to reports, Ms Godinho worked in the civil aviation industry as a cabin crew member.

Lalu Yadav's youngest son got married to Ms Godinho in December last year in a low-key ceremony. Mr Yadav's wife has kept a low profile since the marriage; she made a rare comment after her husband's oath on Wednesday. "I thank everyone," she told reporters. Rachel Godinho changed her name to Rajshri Yadav after marriage.