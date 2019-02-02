'Nobody In Bihar Is Safe': Tejashwi Yadav Sends Nitish Kumar A Howler On Crime

Tejashwi Yadav said his letter was not aimed at scoring "political brownie points".

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav today wrote to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the "deteriorating law-and-order situation" in the state, alleging that there have been several instances of people close to the ruling coalition government carrying out contract killings, political assassinations, rapes and abductions in broad daylight. Such cases were forcing local industrialists to consider moving their businesses out of the state, he added.

"It seems like anti-social elements have been given a free run to go about their business fearlessly... Hapless citizens of Bihar have already concluded that as there is no rule of law in the state. Nobody is safe," the state opposition leader said in the letter.

The RJD leader claimed that state capital Patna is just as affected by criminal activities as the far-flung parts of Bihar. "With the emboldening of communal and anti-social forces, instances of mob lynching, communal riots, mob violence, street crimes, target killing, kidnapping, rape and molestation and even sexual assault in state-run shelter homes are rising unchecked," he said, alleging that there were many cases of businessmen being shot by anti-social elements across the state.

The letter from the RJD leader then went on to describe how members of opposition parties were being killed in broad daylight. "RJD and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party) leaders are being specially targeted to have a vice-like grip on the society in general, and free-and-fair politics in particular. So, on behalf of the suffering citizens, I -- as the Leader of Opposition -- state that the government is proving itself to be highly arrogant, incompetent and insensitive," he said.

Mr Yadav concluded by saying that he does not mean to "score political brownie points" by writing the letter but fulfil his constitutional duty as the leader of the opposition. He also said that Mr Kumar's repeated "false claims" against the RJD only serve to prove his inability to change the "dangerous situation" in the state.

The RJD leader regularly launches blistering attacks against Mr Kumar, calling him everything from "Mamaji" to the "Bhishma Pitamah" of moral corruption. At an event organised by a private news channel recently, he had dubbed the ruling Janata Dal (United) as an advanced version of the BJP that toes Amit Shah's line in all its decisions.

The two have been at loggerheads ever since Mr Kumar ditched its alliance with the Lalu Yadav's RJD to continue governing the state in a tie-up with the BJP.