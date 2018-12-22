Tejashwi Yadav Face Of Bihar And Its Future, Says BJP's Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha, Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay and JMM leader Hemant Soren at RIMS, Ranchi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha today met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Ranchi, and praised his son Tejashwi Yadav, calling him "Bihar's face" and "its future".

Accompanied by Congress leader and former union minister Subodh Kant Sahay, Mr Sinha visited Lalu Prasad who is admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and undergoing treatment for various ailments after being convicted in fodder scam cases.

Mr Sinha said he has a familial bond with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad as both had stood by each other during good and bad times.

"Tejashwi is a very good and talented boy. I believe he is the face of Bihar and its future," he said.

Asked whether any political discussions took place, Mr Sinha said family topics mostly dominated the conversation.

"Moreover, political dialogues don't have significance as you know it is khadmas (inauspicious month)," said the actor-politician, who is at odds with his party since 2015 Bihar Assembly elections.

The timing of the meeting has great political significance as Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday made a public appearance with Congress leader Ahmad Patel, RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha and HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi in Delhi, indicating the cobbling together of the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) ahead of 2019 general elections.

There is speculation that Mr Sinha, whose attack on his party has sharpened in recent times, might be denied a ticket in the 2019 elections and in such a situation, he would probably enter the fray from Patna Sahib from Lalu Prasad's party.

Mr Sinha, who has represented his native Patna Sahib as a BJP MP in two consecutive terms, praised the RJD saying in the last few years, the way RJD performed across the country, particularly in Bihar, showed there was a wave of sympathy among the people for Lalu Prasad.

"The BJP is my friend, Lalu ji is my friend and all other parties are also my friends. But before that, I am of the people of the country," he said.