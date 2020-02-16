Like Delhi, 'Real Nationalism' Should Win In Bihar, Says Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav said that voters of Delhi have shown the nation the right path.

Voters in Delhi have shown the way by opting for "real nationalism" and the electorate in Bihar should emulate them by voting out Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has no qualms in taking off his "secular veil" on issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday.

The onus of defeating the "divisive agenda" of the National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar also lies on the opposition that should provide a "formidable and unified" alternative, Mr Yadav told news agency PTI in an interview ahead of his ''Berozgari Hatao Yatra'' starting on February 23 with a massive rally in Patna.

He said the ''mahagathbandhan'' (grand alliance) was ready to take NDA over its "divisive agenda and 15 years of misrule".

"Nitish Kumar has never criticised the CAA, NPR (National Population Register) and the NRC (National Register for Citizens). He didn't utter even a single word on the recent reservation issue. He doesn't have any courage to criticise any of the BJP's policies," the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly said.

While the JDU helped BJP in getting the citizenship bill passed in Parliament, Mr Kumar only said his government will not implement the NRC in the state, Mr Yadav said.

"Nitish Kumar is a cunning politician. He knows that once the BJP makes NRC an Act, he can do nothing but comply. Then he will cry over his helplessness in light of constitutional norms. His party could have made a difference during voting for the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Parliament, but there he exhibited his true communal character," the 30-year-old leader said.

The whole exercise of the CAA, NPR and the NRC is for dividing and polarising the nation on religious lines for political gains and Mr Kumar has no qualms in shunning his "secular veil to show his true colours", Mr Yadav alleged.

Talking about the Delhi elections, in which the Aam Aadmi Party emerged victorious, Mr Yadav said the message was loud and clear for the whole nation that if the government works for necessary amenities and social and financial security, then no diversion will work.

"Welfare of the citizens is real nationalism. Dividing people on communal lines is proving catastrophic for the nation. Youth is on the streets fighting, lynching and abusing. Union ministers are pushing the citizens to indulge in violence against those who are asking questions of the government," the RJD leader said.

Union ministers are delivering veiled "incendiary and communal" speeches against citizens who are protesting, he said.

Voters of Delhi have shown the nation the right path and now it is up to the people of Bihar and the whole country to emulate them, the former Bihar deputy chief minister said.