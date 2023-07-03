Tejashwi, Lalu And Rabri Named In CBI Chargesheet In Land-For-Jobs Scam

The scam involves people being given employment in the railways in exchange for land parcels. (File)

In a major setback for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the CBI has filed a chargesheet against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his parents and former chief ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi in the land-for-jobs scam.

Tejashwi and Lalu Yadav have been at the forefront of efforts to unite the opposition and played a key role in organising the mega meet of 16 opposition parties that was held in Patna on June 23.

The land-for-jobs scam involves people allegedly being given employment in the Indian Railways from 2004 to 2009 - when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister - in return for land parcels being gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family.

Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi had been questioned by the CBI in connection with the case in March. The couple, and their daughter Misa Bharti, had also been named in an earlier chargesheet filed in the case last year.

News agency PTI reported that the fresh chargesheet has been filed based on documents and evidence that surfaced after the first chargesheet was submitted. The CBI has also named AK Infosystems and several middlemen in the case, the report said.