Tej Pratap's Wife Accuses Yadav Family Of Harassment In Police Complaint

Aishwarya made the allegations in police complaint filed at Mahila police station in Patna. (File)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's estranged daughter-in-law Aishwarya Roy has filed a first information report in Patna, accusing the former chief minister and her mother-in-law Rabri Devi, eldest sister-in-law Misa Bharti and husband Tej Pratap of harassing and assaulting her.

Aishwarya has alleged in the police complaint filed at the Mahila police station, that she was assaulted and dragged out of Rabri Devi's home at 10, Circular Road on Sunday night.

Confirming this, Aarti Kumari, in-charge of the Mahila police station, said on Monday that an investigation has been launched on the complaint received from Aishwarya. "In the police complaint, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Tej Pratap and two security personnel have been accused. The police is investigating the case," she told IANS.

A divorce case is pending in court between Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and his wife Aishwarya.

Aishwarya told reporters on Sunday evening after her alleged eviction from Rabri Devi's residence that her mother-in-law had pulled her hair and thrashed her. After this, with the help of a policewoman, she was dragged out of the house.

She said: "My mobile phone was also snatched away by Rabri Devi's family to erase the evidence. Also, they kept all my belongings before kicking me out of the house."

Aishwarya's father, former minister Chandrika Rai, said that the Lalu family will be exposed. Talking about fighting this politically, he said that those who cannot respect women in their homes, how can they respect others.

After this Chandrika Rai's supporters created a ruckus outside Rabri's home and raised slogans against the family.

Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad's younger son and former deputy chief minister said: "The government is doing this to divert the attention of the people from the real issue. This is an issue between two families or just two people, and a case is going on in the court. The court has to decide on this."

Aishwarya's family has said that she will now stay with her parents and will fight for her rights.



