Watch: Lalu Yadav's 'Desi Boys' Dance At Tej Pratap's Wedding

Days after a grand party to celebrate Lalu Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap engagement with Aishwarya Roy, the two are set to tie the knot in Patna this evening. While Lalu Yadav couldn't be part of the celebrations earlier as he was in jail after being convicted in a Fodder Scam case, this time the bride and groom-to-be will have his blessings.Not only did he get a three-day parole to attend the wedding, he has also secured bail for six weeks citing medical reasons.The pre-wedding functions are already in full swing and now a video of 30-year-old Tej Pratap dancing with his younger brother Tejashwi has gone viral.In the video, which was shared by the former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi, in a brown kurta, and the groom-to-be with a white gamchha wrapped around his head, are seen dancing to a peppy track. His father's homecoming in the middle of the wedding celebrations seems to have doubled their happiness.The 26-second video, titled "Desi boys on the floor...", was viewed over 58,000 times, and shared by 1,500 viewers and had more than 11,000 likes within an hour of being posted. Tej Pratap is getting married to Aishwarya Roy , whose mother Chandrika Roy is a six-time Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lawmaker and a cabinet colleague of Lalu Yadav in many governments. And the Yadavs aren't keeping it simple. A member of the Yadav household said the guest list runs into several thousand - another suggested it could touch 10,000 - and includes top political leaders from across the country Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who ended his party's grand alliance with RJD and the Congress, is expected to set aside their political differences and make it to the wedding . So will Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, the senior BJP leader who played an instrumental role in getting the central agencies to probe Lalu Yadav, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi and daughter Misra Bharti in corruption cases against them.The wedding is taking place at the veterinary college grounds in Patna, the same place where Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi's son got married amid threats from Tej Pratap Yadav. When Sushil Kumar Modi hosted a reception for his son's marriage, Lalu Yadav had made it a point to show up and bless the newlyweds. Mr Modi is expected to reciprocate.Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest of the nine siblings, is a first-time lawmaker and was health minister until last July, when Nitish Kumar dumped the RJD and formed a new government with the BJP.