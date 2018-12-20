Tej Pratap Yadav Gets New Bungalow In Patna, Says Wants To Defeat BJP

Tej Pratap Yadav earlier alleged that his applications for a new residence were not responded to

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has been allotted a government bungalow in Patna, which he had sought from the Bihar government, saying he wanted to focus on his mission of defeating the BJP in the state.

"Does Tejashwi (Taj Pratap's younger brother) not have a separate residence? Earlier also I didn't live at 10, Circular Road (the bungalow allotted to his mother as a former chief minister), I used to live elsewhere. I have to focus on my fight. How will I win the fight if I go and sit at home," Tej Pratap had told ANI on Sunday.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who is Lalu Yadav's eldest son, has been given residence at 7-M Strand Road in the state capital, Patna.

He had earlier alleged that his applications for a new residence were not responded to.

"I wrote to the chief minister a month or two ago. I also spoke with Minister of Building Construction Department Maheshwar Hazari, but I have got no response yet," Tej Pratap had said.

The 29-year-old is often in the news for rather unusual reasons.

He dressed up as Lord Shiva, posted images on social media showing him preparing jalebis, rode a horse last Christmas, tumbled to the ground during a cycle race and even made an error while taking an oath of office in Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

Five months after his marriage, filed a divorce petition in a Patna court in November.

Tej Pratap's advocate, Yashwant Kumar Sharma, said the two could not get along with each other and, therefore, decided to part ways.

Later, Tej Pratap Yadav also asserted that he was unhappy after his marriage with Aishwarya Rai and had hence filed the divorce petition.