Teenager Kills Self After Girlfriend Dies By Suicide In UP

Hurt over his girlfriend's suicide, a teenager allegedly hanged himself here, police said on Monday. The incident happened in Gothwan village under Nagra Police Station area, they said.

The body of Hrithik Ram (17) was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his maternal aunt's house on Monday afternoon, police said.

At the time of the incident, all people in the house had gone out for work. When they returned home they saw his body hanging and informed the police, SHO Atul Kumar Mishra said. The body has been sent for postmortem, he said.

Hrithik Ram, a resident of Itaura village in Kopaganj Police Station of Mau district, had come to his aunt's house a week ago. The SHO said that Hrithik was in a relationship with a girl from his village who had died by suicide on July 27.

He was hurt by his girlfriend's suicide and allegedly killed himself over it, the SHO added.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)