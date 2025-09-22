Chaos After Teen Girl, Boyfriend Climb Onto Police Vehicle In Rajasthan, Detained

Dramatic scenes were witnessed in Rajasthan's Kota after a minor girl and a young man created a ruckus by climbing onto a police jeep. The incident occurred on September 19 when the police tried to apprehend the pair, who were allegedly attempting to elope, in the Rampura area. The 22-year-old man, reportedly intoxicated, and the 17-year-old girl climbed onto the roof of a police jeep, hurling abusive language and causing a chaotic scene.

According to police sources, the drama began as part of an ongoing missing person case. The teenage girl had gone missing from her home, prompting her family to file a report at the Nanta police station in Kota's outskirts. Officers from the nearby Rampura police station, acting on a tip-off, zeroed in on the duo in the Rampura neighbourhood. The youth, identified as a local, was reportedly with the girl when the police arrived to take them into custody for questioning.

What followed was pure chaos. As officers approached the pair and attempted to escort them into the waiting police jeep for a safe transport back to the station, the two refused to cooperate. The youth hoisted the girl onto the vehicle's roof first, then climbed up himself. The couple began shouting slogans, banging on the surface, and refused to come down.

Traffic came to a standstill as curious onlookers gathered, urging the police to intervene quickly. The commotion went on for ten minutes, during which the girl repeatedly shouted, "Let him go."

Police eventually overpowered them and took them to the Rampura Kotwali station. A case has been registered against the man for public obscenity, creating a disturbance, and eloping with a minor.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media​​​​. The incident has left locals buzzing and raised questions about youth unrest in the area. Many internet users criticised it as reckless behaviour endangering public safety.