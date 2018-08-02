Teen Stabbed To Death By Father For Trying To Rescue Mother From Beating

Neighbours reached the spot and rushed Navjot to the hospital but he died on the way.

All India | | Updated: August 02, 2018 20:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Teen Stabbed To Death By Father For Trying To Rescue Mother From Beating

The accused attacked his son with a knife and he sustained several stab wounds in the neck

Ambala: 

A teen in Punjab was stabbed by his father because he tried to rescue his mother from his beating, police said today.

The accused Jorawar Singh was beating his wife yesterday night when his son Navjot,17, came to the rescue of his mother. Enraged, Jorawar attacked his son with a knife and Navjot sustained several stab wounds in the neck, the victim's sister said.

Neighbours reached the spot and rushed Navjot to the hospital but he died on the way, police said.

Jorawar was an alcoholic who would regularly beat his wife. The victim's sister said Navjot used to work part-time to help his family's finances. The accused is absconding and efforts are on to track him down.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Punjab teenman stabs sonman kills son

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusXiaomi Mi A2Jio GigaFiberVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................