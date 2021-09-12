Teen Raped In Maharashtra, 2 Police Stations Didn't File Case Citing Area

2 police stations did not file the girl's complaint, citing jurisdiction. (Representational)

A day after a 34-year-old woman died after she was brutally raped in Mumbai suburb Sakinaka, another incident of sexual abuse has been reported in Maharashtra, this time in Ulhasnagar.

A 15-year-old girl was raped in a railway accommodation on the Ulhasnagar station premises Friday night, Railway police said today. A case has been registered under sections of IPC and the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the accused has been arrested.

Railway Police Commissioner Qaisar Khalid told the media that the 15-year-old girl was returning from Shirdi. She got off at Bhiwandi bypass, then went to Kalyan and boarded a local train to Ulhasnagar.

After getting off around 9 pm, she met two friends and they headed home. They were walking on the skywalk at the station when the accused approached them.

According to police, the accused scared away the girl's friends with a hammer he was carrying. He allegedly abducted her and took her to a deserted railway accommodation about 50 m from the skywalk. There, the accused allegedly raped and assaulted the 15-year-old. The girl was confined there the whole night.

In the morning, she managed to escape and borrowed a passer-by's phone and called her friend, who advised her to go to the nearest police station.

According to the Railway Police Commissioner, two police stations refused to file the girl's complaint on the ground that the crime did not take place in their jurisdiction. He said it will be probed why her complaint was not filed.

"We conducted the victim's medical examination and she is receiving counselling. A forensic team has examined the spot and investigation is on," Mr Khalid said.

"We conducted a background check on the accused and found that there are many cases against him in Thane city for offences such as theft," he added.

"We are looking into how to avoid such incidents again, especially in railway areas that have poor lighting and are deserted," he said.