Teen Girl Gang-Raped In Gujarat, Had Gone Out To Meet Friend: Cops

Teams have been formed to identify the culprits, say cops (Representational)

A teenage girl was allegedly raped by unidentified persons, who restrained her male friend, on a deserted stretch on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara city, police said on Saturday.

The alleged crime was committed on a Navratri night when revellers come out in large numbers to participate in garba events organised throughout the city.

The survivor told the police that she had gone out to meet her childhood male friend at the city's Laxmipura area at around 11 pm, said Rohan Anand, Superintendent of Police - Vadodara (rural).

"They were returning through the Bhayli locality on a Scooty when at around midnight, five persons on two-wheelers intercepted them on an isolated road," the police officer said.

Two of them left after some argument, while three others remained. Of these three, two individuals raped the teenage girl, while the third person restrained her male friend, he said.

"As soon as the culprits left, the teens informed the police. Cops reached the spot, cordoned off the area and collected evidence. Teams have been formed to identify the culprits using technical surveillance and other means," Anand said.

The Gujarat government has lifted restrictions on garba celebration timings for this year's Navratri festival.

In a similar crime, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified persons, who also tied her male friend using his clothes and belt and assaulted him, at an isolated place on the outskirts of Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday night, police had said.

