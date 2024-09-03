Teen Detained For Attempting To Rape 3-Year-Old Girl In Assam

The minor boy has been booked under the POCSO Act.

A 15-year-old boy was detained for attempting to rape a three-year-old girl in Assam's Karimganj district, police said. The locals caught the minor boy when he attempted to flee.

On Sunday evening, the boy allegedly came to the victim's house on the pretext of playing with her, the girl's family have claimed in the police complaint. The girl's mother had gone out for 15 minutes and when she returned, she allegedly saw the boy without clothes and trying to undress her daughter, the complaint states.

When the minor boy saw the woman and tried to flee the scene, neighbours caught him and handed him over to the police.

"Since the accused is a 15-year-old boy, it will be handled by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB)," Karimganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Pratim Das said.

The minor boy has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the matter is being investigated and the victim has undergone mandatory medical examinations.

"She is too young to tell us about the crime, but we have recorded the statements of her family members," Mr Das added