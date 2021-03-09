Teen Allegedly Raped In UP's Fatehpur, Accused Missing: Police

The girl has been sent for medical examination (Representational)

A girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, police said on Tuesday. The accused is on the run.

An FIR was registered by the girl against the accused on Monday evening alleging that she was raped by him on Sunday, SHO of City police station Satyendra Singh said.

He said the girl, who appeared to be around 17-18, has been sent for a medical examination and also to ascertain her age.

In July 2019, the girl's mother had lodged a rape case against the brother of the accused among other persons. A chargesheet has been submitted in that case, the SHO said.

In December last year, the girl's mother had filed a rape complaint against two men but later took it back after a compromise. Police is probing the matter from all possible angles.