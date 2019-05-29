Tech Glitch Grounds Air India Flight In London For 2 Days

Air India provides daily services from London to Delhi. (Representational)

An Air India flight from London's Heathrow Airport to Delhi has been grounded for the last two days due to a technical glitch.

AI 162, scheduled to depart for Delhi around 9:47AM, suffered a technical glitch, due to which it had to be grounded.

"AI engineering team from Heathrow airport examined and sought equipment for the aircraft. The engineering team with required equipment is ready to travel from Mumbai to Heathrow," Air India sources said on Wednesday.

The national carrier provides daily services from London to Delhi. The flight in question was running in full capacity and has been delayed by over 48 hours now, leaving passengers stranded at Heathrow airport.

Air India has offered hotel accommodation to the stranded passengers.