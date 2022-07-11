Team Thackeray's Wait In Supreme Court In Fight Against Eknath Shinde

Team Thackeray is going to argue that despite four judicial orders, the matter was not listed today

Amid the ongoing tussle for the control of Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray camp is set to seek an urgent hearing by Supreme Court on the petitions related to the Maharashtra political crisis.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who are representing the Uddhav Thackeray camp in the top court, are likely to flag the matter today.

The Supreme Court had earlier said that all pleas related to the political crisis would be heard on July 11. Team Thackeray is going to argue that despite four judicial orders in petitions, the matter was not listed for hearing today.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP and a key member of the Uddhav Thackeray camp, said the petitions are a "big test" for the 'free and fair' judiciary".

"The question is not about the survival of Shinde govt... the larger question is about the survival of Democracy... It's also a big test for the 'free and fair' Judiciary....!" he tweeted.

"The question is not about the survival of Shinde govt... the larger question is about the survival of Democracy...



It's also a big test for the 'free and fair' Judiciary....!"

— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) July 11, 2022

The Supreme Court is hearing a clutch of petitions from the camps led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion against the Shiv Sena chief and toppled his government.

The pleas before the court include one related to the pending disqualification notices to 15 legislators in the Shinde camp. The notices were issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal as the Assembly did not have a Speaker then.

In another petition, Sunil Prabhu, who was appointed Chief Whip by the Uddhav Thackeray faction, has sought that Mr Shinde and 15 MLAs of his camp be suspended from the assembly.

The Maharashtra Legislature Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat has told the court that Rahul Narwekar has now been elected Speaker, and he would look into the matter of disqualification. The Supreme Court, he has said, should dispose the MLAs' petition challenging the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker.

Team Thackeray has also challenged the appointment of Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister. Another petition has challenged Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to invite Mr Shinde to form the government.

The faction led by Mr Thackeray has also opposed the decision of newly-elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar to recognise Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde camp as Sena's new Chief Whip in the Assembly.

Challenging the disqualification notices, the Shinde camp has claimed that it is the "real" Shiv Sena because it has two-thirds of party legislators in the Assembly.

Team Thackeray has argued that these legislators must be disqualified as per provisions of the anti-defection law aas they have not merged with the BJP but have conspired with them to bring down an elected government.

Mr Thackeray, who stepped down as Chief Minister last month, has contended that the rebels can't claim to represent the Shiv Sena.

"The original Shiv Sena political party remains under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray... who was elected president of the Shiv Sena way back on 23.01.2018 when the organisational elections of the were conducted and the same was communicated to the Election Commission on 27.02.2018," Team Thackeray has told the Supreme Court.

Mr Shinde took the oath as Chief Minister, with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his Deputy, on June 30, after two weeks of political tussle that spanned four states. During the test of strength in Assembly, 40 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs supported him.