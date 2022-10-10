Team Thackeray's 'Suparibaz' Jab At Eknath Shinde Amid Sena Control Fight

Uddhav Thackeray earlier said "40-headed Ravana froze the bow of Lord Sri Ram".(FILE)

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has launched a scathing attack on Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, calling him "a demon and suparibaz (a hired goon)". The latest tirade against the rival Sena camp was triggered by the Election Commission barring both factions from using the party's 'bow and arrow' symbol in the assembly bypoll.

This comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Shinde camp, saying the "40-headed Ravana froze the bow of Lord Sri Ram". Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against Mr Thackeray with 40 MLAs earlier this year.

"To end the existence of Shiv Sena from the soil of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and his 40 henchmen have become the slaves of Centre. Eknath Shinde and his men are acting as suparibaz (hired goons). The names of Shinde and the 40 dishonest leaders will be written in black ink in the history of Maharashtra," said Team Thackeray in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamna.

The camp led by Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, submitted a list of three names and symbols for the upcoming Andheri East Assembly constituency bypolls slated for November 3.

Team Shinde on Sunday said they may file their affidavit before the poll panel today.

The editorial also drew a parallel between Mr Shinde and Genghis Khan, and Taimur Lang - rulers known for their brutality - and said: "Eknath Shinde is the chieftain of these suparibaaz (hired goons). The country hasn't seen a demon like him in its five thousand years of history."

"These hired goons will not get a place even in hell," it added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he was not surprised at the Election Commission's interim decision and said team Shinde will "succeed" when the poll panel takes a final decision on proprietary over the party name and election symbol.

The Election Commission of India has taken the decision as per its laid down procedure, the senior BJP leader said.

"I think when the ECI takes the final decision on the claims made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray on proprietary over the Shiv Sena name and symbol, Chief Minister Shinde will succeed," he added.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 earlier this year.

This came after a faction of Shiv Sena under Shinde shifted the alliance to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP from the former Maharashtra alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, leading to the collapse of the government led by Mr Thackeray. Since then, Maharashtra has been witnessing a tussle between both the factions as to who is the real inheritor of the legacy of Bal Thackeray.