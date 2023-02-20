Team Thackeray Leader Repeats Rs 2,000 Crore Charge Against Poll Body

Team Thackeray has moved Supreme Court against the poll body's Sena order

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut on Monday refused to budge from his corruption allegations against the Election Commission on selling 'bow and arrow symbol stressing that he stands by his statement and will show the proof at an appropriate time.

Mr Raut on February 19 alleged that deals and transactions worth Rs 2000 crore have been done so far to get the Shiv Sena party name and its "bow and arrow" symbol.

Speaking to the reporters, the Uddhav faction leader said, "We've approached Supreme Court against the EC. I stand by my statement that there was a deal of Rs 2000 crore by which the Shinde faction got the party name and symbol."

He said that his party will put out the "proof" of the allegations when the right time comes.

"What is the need to say all this in the Supreme Court petition, I am speaking, ain't I? At an appropriate time, we will come out with proof in this regard," he said.

A complaint was filed against Mr Raut in Nashik for his objectionable remarks against the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reacting to which he said that he would not be scared by such complaints.

"I have heard that complaint has been registered over this statement. Even if one lakh such complaints are registered, Sanjay Raut will not be scared," he said.

Earlier today, Uddhav Thackeray arrived at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai amid sloganeering and cheers by his supporters. He called a meeting of the MLAs and leaders of his faction.

Uddhav Thackeray faction workers raised slogans outside Shiv Sena Bhavan where MLAs and leaders of the faction arrived for a meeting in wake of EC allotting the "Shiv Sena" name and "Bow and Arrow" symbol to the Shinde faction. They also raised slogans against the EC.

Anil Desai, Thackeray faction leader, said that they have moved the Supreme Court against the EC decision and the case might be taken up for hearing tomorrow.

"We have moved (to the Supreme Court) against EC's decision. It was mentioned before Supreme Court today and the Court will say when is it being taken up for hearing. Maybe it will be taken up tomorrow. EC's decision was one-sided," he said.

Sada Sarvankar, Shiv Sena leader of the Eknath Shinde faction, said, "We are not paying attention to any property. Sena Bhavan is a temple for us. Every branch (of the party) is a temple for us."

