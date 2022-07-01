Team Thackeray's Sanjay Raut Questioned For 10 Hours By Central Agency

Sanjay Raut reached the ED office in south Mumbai around 11.30 am.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was today questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nearly 10 hours in connection with a money laundering probe.

Sanjay Raut reached the ED office located at the Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 11.30 am. He left around 9.30 pm. After stepping out, Raut that he will cooperate with the the probe agency.

"The agency's job is to investigate. Our job is to cooperate in their investigation. I came because they called me today, and I will continue to cooperate with the ED," he told reporters.

The case is about an alleged scam in the redevelopment of a housing complex named Patra Chawl. In April, the ED had attached his family's properties, too, in the case.

Heavy police force was deployed outside the central agency's office as large number of Shiv Sena workers were present at the spot. Barricades were placed on the roads leading to the office.

The agency had earlier summoned him on June 28. However, Raut had termed the ED's summons as a "conspiracy" to stop him from fighting against the Shiv Sena's political opponents in the wake of a rebellion by party MLAs, and said he will not be able to appear before the agency on Tuesday as he had to attend a meeting in Alibag (Raigad district). The ED then issued a fresh summons and asked him to appear before it on Friday.