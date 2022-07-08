Team Thackeray's New Supreme Court Challenge For Eknath Shinde Government

The Shiv Sena faction-led by Uddhav Thackeray has approached the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form government in the state.

It has also challenged Monday's assembly proceedings which saw the new Maharashtra Chief Minister breeze through the floor test. The Thackeray camp argues that the 16 rebel MLAs against whome disqualification proceedings were pending could not have participated in the assembly proceedings.

Eknath Shinde took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis his deputy on June 30 as the BJP capped the coup that unseated Uddhav Thackeray. Four days later, his camp received 164 votes in the 288-member assembly, way above the simple majority mark of 144. Only 99 MLAs voted against it.