Tata Sons Board Approves Public Listing, To Seek RBI Guidance

Tata Sons' board has cleared the proposal for public listing of the salt-to-automobile behemoth and backed a five-year extension for its Chairman, N Chandrasekaran ("Chandra"), who just weeks ago had said he wouldn't seek another term of chairmanship. His current term is scheduled to end in February 2027.

Tata Trusts in a statement said the board decision to reappoint Chandra as Chairman was "illegal".

"The resolution seeking to reappoint Mr N Chandrasekaran in the Board meeting today, with four Directors voting in favour, and Mr Noel Tata against, was a legal nullity in view of the provisions of the Articles of Association of Tata Sons," it said.

Shares of major Tata group firms rose this evening after reports of these two decisions taken by Tata Sons' board came out. The stocks climbed between 0.15 per cent and 5 per cent.

"At the meeting of the Board on September 17, 2026, Chandra acceded to the Board's request to re-consider his decision. The Board thereafter resolved by a majority vote to re-appoint him as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his current tenure," Tata Sons said in a statement.

"The Board also resolved to initiate steps to comply with the applicable RBI Guidelines and will seek guidance from RBI, Tata Trusts and other stakeholders on applicable compliance requirements," it said, referring to the matter that concerns a public listing.

Tata Sons deciding to go public, finally, is the culmination of a series of events that played out alongside the company's efforts for over a year to avoid a stock market listing. It had even repaid Rs 21,000 crore in debt to get out of any situation including those linked to regulatory matters that could make listing inevitable.

But the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently rejected Tata Son's application to surrender its non-banking financial company (NBFC) registration. That meant Tata Sons would need to comply with the regulatory framework for top NBFCs. In other words, go public.

Tata Sons' board approving the proposal for a public listing in a way addresses the RBI's recent observations and actions. For now nothing is known about the potential listing timetable, appointment of legal and investment banking advisers, future of Tata Trusts' special rights and liquidity for non-Trust shareholders, among others.

Independent firm InGovern Research in a report said Tata Sons' listing could lead to more disclosure requirements, intense market pressure, higher compliance costs and even raise concerns around commercially sensitive information. But these are issues that can be managed through appropriate disclosure and governance frameworks.

The list of gains from a public listing would be much longer, according to analysts. First, more transparency and better price discovery for Tata Sons will benefit the large shareholder base of 1.70 crore of listed Tata group firms that hold stakes in Tata Sons.

Second, a public listing may ensure liquidity for non-Trust shareholders, including Shapoorji Pallonji Group and listed Tata group firms. And third, a listed Tata Sons would be able to raise public debt and equity to be used for joint ventures and acquisitions, instead of depending only on internal resources.

While information is sketchy at the moment, Tata Sons backing for another five years of Chandrasekaran as its Chairman has raised speculation that the board could have thought about the need for continuity of leadership to reassure investors ahead of the listing.

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, along with affiliated trusts controls about 66 per cent of Tata Sons. Since February, he has been opposing any step towards a direction that could take the company public.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds roughly 18 per cent of Tata Sons and is headed by Noel's father-in-law, has no problem with a public listing.