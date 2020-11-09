Tata Group Launches 90-Minute Test Kits To Detect COVID-19

The government-approved test, which can provide the final result within 90 minutes, will be manufactured at Tata's plant in Chennai India.

Tata Medical and Diagnostics launched its COVID-19 test kit on Monday.

Tata Medical and Diagnostics, the healthcare unit of Tata Group, launched its COVID-19 test kit on Monday which will be made available at laboratories and hospitals from December, its CEO Girish Krishnamurthy told Reuters on Monday.

The government-approved test, which can provide the final result within 90 minutes, will be manufactured at Tata's plant in Chennai India which has the capacity to produce 1 million test kits a month, Mr Krishnamurthy said in an interview.

The launch comes as India's COVID-19 cases rise by 45,903 to 8.55 million with deaths rising by 490 to 126,611, government data showed on Monday.
 

