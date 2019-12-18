'Stay Focussed': Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran To Employees

The verdict raises issues on my appointment as Executive Chairman, N Chandrasekaran said (File)

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday asked all group employees to stay focussed on their businesses and welfare of stakeholders, after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal restored Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman.

Here is the full text of the letter:

"Dear Colleagues,

By now, you may have seen today's NCLAT ruling which, apart from other things, raises issues on my appointment as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. Tata Sons firmly believes in the strength of our case and will pursue the appropriate legal recourse.

During this period, I wanted to reach out to you personally. I was asked to take on the role and responsibilities of Executive Chairman in February 2017. Since then, our efforts have been primarily focused on: restoring stability and moving decisively towards a healthier financial position; conducting our businesses with the highest ethical standards, which the group has been known for, for over 150 years; honoring our commitments to all stakeholders and resolving outstanding issues; driving growth and transforming our businesses for the future.

Going forward, I assure you that we have set ourselves on a course that will make the Tata Group stronger and more vibrant than it has ever been before. I urge all employees to stay focussed on their businesses and the welfare of our stakeholders. We will continue to work towards deepening the legacy of this unique institution."