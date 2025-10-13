Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's Tenure Extended By Tata Trusts

N Chandrasekaran will continue as the Chairman of Tata Sons till 2032, NDTV Profit has learned. This is the first time the company is breaking away from its retirement policy.

Chandrasekaran is currently serving the second term as the Chairman, which will end in 2027, the year he will turn 65.

Now the trustees have cleared a third five-year executive term for Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons Chairman. He will be 70 by the time his tenure ends in 2032.

Tata Trusts, which owns 66 per cent of Tata Sons, has backed the continuation of leadership in key strategic areas.

Sources have told NDTV Profit that Chandrasekaran's extension was not a part of Friday's Tata Trusts meeting.

Chandrasekaran first joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed as Chairman in January 2017.