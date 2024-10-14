'No One Like Him': Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Shares Untold Stories Of Ratan Tata

Mr Chandrasekaran reflected on the legendary industrialist's profound impact

On October 9, India mourned the loss of Ratan Tata, the iconic business leader and philanthropist who left an indelible mark on the country's industrial landscape. Across India, tributes are still pouring in for the man whose remarkable life and achievements embody the values of integrity, innovation, and compassion. On Monday, N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons, in a heartfelt post on LinkedIn paid a beautiful tribute to his mentor, reminiscing about the time he spent with him. Mr Chandrasekaran reflected on the legendary industrialist's profound impact, noting that everyone who met him came away with a story about his kindness, warmth, and vision for India. He also remarked how Mr Tata's remarkable ability to connect with people and notice details made him truly special.

''Our relationship grew over the years, first focusing on business and eventually evolving into a more personal connection. We discussed interests ranging from cars to hotels, but when our conversations turned to other matters—those of daily life—he would show how much he noticed and felt. He was someone to be discovered, over time and through experience,'' he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Mr Chandrasekaran fondly recalled a pivotal moment in 2017 when he and Ratan Tata collaborated to resolve a longstanding wage dispute between Tata Motors and its employees' union. In a meeting with union leaders, Mr Tata expressed regret over the delay, candidly discussed the company's challenges, and assured a prompt resolution.

''Mr. Tata's direction squarely focused on making sure employees were well taken care of—not just to resolve the dispute, but to ensure their and their families' well-being. Across other Group companies, his perspective on employees was uniform. It is something that has shaped a number of our leaders across the Group,'' the Chairman noted.

N. Chandrasekaran shared another fascinating story about the renovation of Bombay House, Tata Group's iconic headquarters. The heritage building, constructed in 1924, had remained untouched for decades, earning it the reputation as a "temple" that shouldn't be altered. When N. Chandrasekaran discussed renovating Bombay House with Ratan Tata, his initial concern was about the well-being of dogs. ''May I ask you something? When you say ‘renovate', do you mean ‘vacate'?” I explained that we planned to move everyone to a nearby office. He gently clarified: “Where will the dogs go?'', the post read.

Mr Chandrasekaran reassured Mr Tata that a kennel would be built to care for the dogs, bringing a smile to his face. Upon completion of the renovation, Mr Tata's first request was to see the kennel, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to compassion and detail. ''Seeing his happiness with the kennel and his priorities was a reminder that while big projects are important, it's the details that reveal how we think, what we prioritise, and how we are perceived. His joy was confirmation that we had done the right thing,'' Mr Chandrasekaran wrote.

He further highlighted Ratan Tata's exceptional memory and meticulous attention to detail, showcasing his remarkable leadership qualities.

"If Mr. Tata ever visited a place, he could recall everything—from the placement of smallest piece of furniture, the lighting, colours, and so on. His memory was photographic. He remembered the covers and content of books and magazines and referred to them even years later. He was always observing and processing, from large ideas to minute detail," Mr Chandrasekaran recalled.

He concluded his tribute post, saying, ''There is so much else to say about who he was, but for now, as I process his absence, this will have to do: His eye received everything clearly, as his mind perceived everything clearly.''

Ratan Tata died on October 9 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where he was admitted for a routine health check due to his age.