Nandan Nilekani Recalls First Meeting With Ratan Tata, Shares Heartfelt Video

Ratan Tata died on October 9 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

On October 9, India mourned the loss of Ratan Tata, the iconic business leader and philanthropist who left an indelible mark on the country's industrial landscape. Across India, tributes are still pouring in for the man whose remarkable life and achievements embody the values of integrity, innovation, and compassion. On Monday, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani reflected on his first encounter with Ratan Tata in 2001, when the legendary industrialist visited Infosys' Bengaluru headquarters. Recalling their first meeting, Mr Nilekani said it was a privilege to be associated with him.

He also shared a poignant video created by Infosys to celebrate Ratan Tata's life. The video features iconic images of Mr Tata alongside Infosys co-founders Narayana Murthy, Mohandas Pai, and Mr Nilekani.

''I first met Ratan Tata on his visit to @Infosys in 2001. I was struck by his humility, grace and generosity. Many years later he invited me to cofound @AvantiFinance, a Financial Inclusion platform for the next 100 million unserved and underserved households. It was a pleasure and privilege to associate with him! Farewell Ratan,'' he wrote on X.

See the post here:

I first met Ratan Tata on his visit to @Infosys in 2001 . I was struck by his humility, grace and generosity. Many years later he invited me to cofound @AvantiFinance a Financial Inclusion platform for the next 100 million unserved and underserved households. It was a pleasure… https://t.co/Lml2nCjN7v — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) October 21, 2024

During his 2001 visit, Mr Tata also planted a Tabebuia Rosea, which is now a thriving tree. Infosys wrote: "The plant has grown into a tree today, and so has our shared purpose and vision. His legacy continues to inspire us to pursue growth and innovation, moving the world forward together.'' In the video, Infosys also shared an image of a visitors' book photo with Mr Tata's poignant message: "A wonderful and invigorating experience. A sight of 'the new India.''

