Congress's Tarun Gogoi Critical, On Life Support After Battle With Covid

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, 86, became unconscious on Saturday, and was put on life support.

The health condition of three-time former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who has been battling post-Covid health complications for a month now, remains "critical" despite some positive signs like "spontaneous eye opening", doctors said.

The 86-year-old veteran Congress leader had become "completely unconscious" on Saturday afternoon after difficulty in breathing, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He also suffered multiple organ failure, the minister confirmed.

Since Saturday, Mr Gogoi has been on mechanical life support at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where a team of doctors is monitoring his health and efforts are being made to revive his organs with medicines and dialysis.

"He is now semi-conscious, and is haemodynamically stable but his health remains critical. He is maintaining pulse and blood pressure. There was some spontaneous hand and eye movement, which is a positive sign. But, there is little urine output. There is very little improvement in his health parameters," hospital Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma told NDTV.

The GMCH doctors are in constant touch with experts from Delhi's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences who have ruled out the possibility of shifting Mr Gogoi outside the state in this condition.

"All decisions related to Mr Gogoio's health are being taken in consultation with the AIIMS experts. We will observe his health very closely for the next 24 hours. We expect he will come out of this critical situation very soon," Dr Sarma said.

Tarun Gogoi's son, Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi, is at the hospital.

Mr Gogoi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease on August 25 and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital the next day. He had recovered from COVID-19 after two months.

Earlier this month, on November 2, he had to be re-admitted to the hospital because of post-Covid complications, and was on non-invasive ventilation till his condition deteriorated on Saturday.