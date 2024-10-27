Renowned Singer Sharda Sinha On Life Support. She Lost Husband Weeks Back

Sharda Singh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi yesterday and was put on life support today

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha is on life support after she was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi due to complications arising out of cancer. The 72-year-old singer, a Padma Bhushan recipient, is under treatment at the hospital's oncology department. She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that affects the bone marrow, in 2017.

Ms Sinha had been undergoing treatment in Delhi. On Saturday, she took ill and was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi. Earlier, she was in the Intensive Care Unit but was provided life support this morning when her condition deteriorated.

Ms Sinha lost her husband Braj Kishore Sinha weeks back after he suffered a brain haemorrhage due to a fall. The two had celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited AIIMS last night to check on Ms Sinha's condition, sources said. He spoke to senior health officials and asked them to ensure she gets the best possible care. The minister, it is learnt, also spoke to Ms Sinha's son Anshuman.

Sharda Sinha is one of the most prominent musicians from Bihar and has sung extensively in Maithili, Bhojpuri and Magahi languages. Her songs for the Chhath festival are all-time favorites and till recently, the singer would perform repeatedly at Chhath events. She has also sung popular songs for Bollywood movies such as Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. She also sang the Taar Bijli song in Anurag Kashyap's cult movie Gangs of Wasseypur. She was also awarded the Padma Shri in in 1991 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi award.