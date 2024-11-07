Sharda Sinha's Last Rites To Be Performed With Full State Honours

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha's last rites will be performed with full state honours today (November 7). She died on Tuesday evening due to refractory shock resulting from septicaemia, as confirmed by an official at AIIMS Delhi. The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, announced that Sharda Sinha, a Padma Bhushan awardee, would be given full state honours during her final rites, according to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Known as the "Bihar Kokila" for her melodious folk music, Sharda Sinha had been battling multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, since 2018. She was under treatment at AIIMS Delhi's oncology department.

In an emotional statement, her son, Anshuman Sinha, shared that the family had decided to perform her last rites at the same place in Patna where his father's rites had taken place. "This is a sad time for us," he said. "She was very close to all of us, and it was a shock for everyone who knew her. My mother's presence was always felt through her songs, and her motherhood was reflected in both her music and her personality. She will always remain in the hearts of the people" he added.

Post By Anshuman Sinha



आप सब की प्रार्थना और प्यार हमेशा मां के साथ रहेंगे।

मां को छठी मईया ने अपने पास बुला लिया है । मां अब शारीरिक रूप में हम सब के बीच नहीं रहीं । # pic.twitter.com/dBy9R8K3Mf — Sharda Sinha (@shardasinha) November 5, 2024

Sharda Sinha's mortal remains arrived early on Wednesday at Indira Gandhi International Airport and her final rites will be held in Patna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national tributes to Sinha, calling her death an "irreparable loss" to the music world. He commended her significant contributions to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music. "The echo of her melodious songs will last forever," the Prime Minister said in his statement on X (formerly Twitter).

सुप्रसिद्ध लोक गायिका शारदा सिन्हा जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उनके गाए मैथिली और भोजपुरी के लोकगीत पिछले कई दशकों से बेहद लोकप्रिय रहे हैं। आस्था के महापर्व छठ से जुड़े उनके सुमधुर गीतों की गूंज भी सदैव बनी रहेगी। उनका जाना संगीत जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस... pic.twitter.com/sOaLvUOnrW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2024

Sharda Sinha's career, which began in the 1970s, spanned several decades and included countless contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili and Hindi folk music. She was particularly revered for her soulful renditions of Chhath songs, which became an inseparable part of the festival.