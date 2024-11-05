Renowned Singer Sharda Sinha, A Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72

Popular folk singer and Padma Bhushan awardee, Sharda Sinha, died at 72 due to complications arising out of cancer. The renowned singer was admitted to AIIMS Delhi and was under treatment at the hospital's oncology department since October 25.

In 2017, She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that affects the bone marrow. Ms Sinha was on a ventilator and died of refractory shock as a result of septicemia.

Her son, in a post, said "Your prayers and love will always be with mother. She has been called by Chhathi Maiya to her side."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences and said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Shrimati Sharda Sinha ji. She was a multi-talented folk singer who made Bhojpuri language popular among the masses. People will remember her songs for a long time. With her demise, the world of folk music has lost an influential voice. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to her bereaved family and fans. Om Shanti!"

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Sharda Sinha ji, who gave new heights to Indian music with her melodious voice for more than five decades. Sharda Sinha ji, famous as Bihar Kokila, made Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs popular among the masses and kept mesmerizing the film world as a playback singer," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

अपनी मधुर आवाज़ से पाँच दशकों से अधिक समय तक भारतीय संगीत को नई ऊँचाई देने वाली शारदा सिन्हा जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ।



बिहार कोकिला के रूप में प्रसिद्ध शारदा सिन्हा जी ने मैथिली और भोजपुरी लोकगीतों को जन-जन का कंठहार बनाया और पार्श्व गायिका के रूप में फिल्म जगत को… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 5, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was continuously monitoring her condition, AIIMS Delhi said in a post earlier. Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited AIIMS last night to check on Ms Sinha's condition, sources said. He spoke to senior health officials and asked them to ensure she gets the best possible care. The minister, it is learnt, also spoke to Ms Sinha's son Anshuman.

Sharda Sinha is one of the most prominent musicians from Bihar. She has sung extensively in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi languages. Her songs for the Chhath festival are all-time favourites, and until recently, the singer would perform repeatedly at Chhath events.

She is also known for her songs in Hindi films like Maine Pyar Kiya, and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. In Anurag Kashyap's cult film, Gangs of Wasseypur, she sang 'Taar Bijli', a track which became immensely popular.

She is a recipient of Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour. In 1991, she was also awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour and the Sangeet Natak Akademi award.

She lost her husband, Braj Kishore Sinha, weeks ago after he suffered a brain haemorrhage due to a fall. They celebrated their 54th anniversary earlier this year.