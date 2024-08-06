Woman In China Disconnects Life Support Of Dying Husband Who Left Her For Mistress

The wife revealed that her husband had been unfaithful to her for over a decade

A Chinese woman's decision to remove her husband's life support after his infidelity has sparked a heated online debate. According to the South China Morning Post, the 38-year-old man from Liaoning province in northeastern China recently suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage at his mistress' home. The man reportedly left his wife to live with his mistress while they were still married.

After the man was admitted to the ICU, medical staff attempted to locate his wife to obtain consent for surgery. However, she was nowhere to be found. Shortly after, a second woman arrived at the hospital, identifying herself as the patient's wife. Dr. Chen briefed her on the critical situation, explaining that the patient was in a coma with a slim chance of survival, even with surgical intervention.

Meanwhile, the patient's life was being temporarily sustained by medical equipment, and the cost of surgery was extremely high.

The wife revealed that her husband had been unfaithful to her for over a decade, showed no emotional support, and provided no financial assistance. She had lost her emotional attachment to him long ago. She refused to sign the consent form and asked doctors to remove her husband's life-supporting tracheal tube.

Notably, Chinese law requires doctors to inform a patient's family about surgical risks and obtain written consent when the patient is unable to decide. If the family disagrees with treatment, the hospital's head can authorise necessary measures without consensus.

The wife's shocking move has raised questions about the complexities of love and betrayal. Reacting to the incident, one social media user wrote, ''This unfaithful man is in critical condition and the surgery is unlikely to save him. This is his karma.'' Another said, ''She is heartless. No matter what, giving up treatment is giving up a life.''

A third commented, ''Your wife will accompany you until old age. Treating your wife well is treating yourself well.''