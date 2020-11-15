BJP's Tarkishore Prasad To Be Nitish Kumar's Deputy In Bihar: Sources

Tarkishore Prasad was elected to the Bihar assembly from Katihar.

BJP's Tarkishore Prasad will be the new Bihar Deputy Chief Minister with Sushil Kumar Modi expected to be moved to Delhi for a post in the union cabinet, sources told NDTV on Sunday.

The MLA from Bihar's Katihar, Mr Prasad was elected the BJP's leader in the assembly a day before Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Chief Minister for the fourth time.

Sushil Modi, who was the Deputy Chief Minister in Nitish Kumar's last cabinet and also the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar before 2020 Assembly polls, said Mr Prasad was unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar.

"The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years. I will discharge the responsibility that will be given to me. No one can take away the post of the party worker," he wrote on Twitter.

He also congratulated Bettiah MLA Renu Devi on being elected as deputy leader of BJP legislature party.

"Heartly congratulations to four-time MLA from Bettiah Renu Devi, who comes from Nonia community for being elected as deputy leader of BJP legislature party," Mr Modi tweeted

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the NDA was held where Nitish Kumar was named as the leader, paving the way for his return as chief minister for the fourth consecutive term.

The NDA secured the majority in the recently held election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats this week.